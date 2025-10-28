Inside Glasgow’s Hampden Museum

Next Wolves manager odds: Brendan Rodgers ranks high as ex Celtic and Rangers bosses in contention

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 28th Oct 2025, 07:00 GMT

Here is the bookmakers list for next Wolverhampton Wanderers manager with pressure mounting on Vítor Pereira.

Wolves find themselves bottom of the English Premier League table with no wins and just two points from their opening nine matches.

Pressure is mounting on boss Vítor Pereira and the Molineux outfit are certainly not afraid to pull the trigger on underperforming coaches. With that in mind, bookmakers Gambling.com have already complied a list of his potential replacements which will be of interest to the two Glasgow clubs.

In the market is Brendan Rodgers, following his Celtic resignation, along with a former Hoops gaffer and a recently sacked Rangers boss. Here are the early next Wolverhampton Wanderers manager betting odds:

14/1

1. Erik Ten Hag

14/1 | Getty Images

12/1

2. Russel Martin

12/1 | Getty Images

10/1

3. Ralph Hasenhuettl

10/1 | Getty Images

8/1

4. Gareth Southgate

8/1 | AFP via Getty Images

