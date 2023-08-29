Nine brilliant pictures of Celtic fans celebrating Old Firm wins over Rangers - gallery
A look at some of the best images of Celtic fans celebrating wins over Rangers through the years.
Brendan Rodgers’ men are unbeaten so far this season, winning two and drawing one, but they will face a firm test this weekend when they face their biggest rivals away from home. It will be too early to draw major conclusions regardless of the result this weekend, but the clash will mean no less to supporters as the two Glasgow heavyweights go head-to-head again.
In the meantine, we have rounded up some of the best images of Celtic fans celebrating wins over Rangers through the years. Take a look below.