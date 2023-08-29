Register
Nine brilliant pictures of Celtic fans celebrating Old Firm wins over Rangers - gallery

A look at some of the best images of Celtic fans celebrating wins over Rangers through the years.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

Another Old Firm is almost upon us as Celtic prepare to to take on Rangers at Ibrox this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are unbeaten so far this season, winning two and drawing one, but they will face a firm test this weekend when they face their biggest rivals away from home. It will be too early to draw major conclusions regardless of the result this weekend, but the clash will mean no less to supporters as the two Glasgow heavyweights go head-to-head again.

In the meantine, we have rounded up some of the best images of Celtic fans celebrating wins over Rangers through the years. Take a look below.

April 2005

1. Scottish Premiership at Ibrox (2-1)

April 2005

January 2011

2. Scottish premiership at Parkhead (2-0)

January 2011

February 2015

3. League Cup final at Hampden Park (2-0)

February 2015

December 2016

4. Scottish Premiership at Ibroz (2-1)

December 2016

