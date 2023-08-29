Another Old Firm is almost upon us as Celtic prepare to to take on Rangers at Ibrox this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are unbeaten so far this season, winning two and drawing one, but they will face a firm test this weekend when they face their biggest rivals away from home. It will be too early to draw major conclusions regardless of the result this weekend, but the clash will mean no less to supporters as the two Glasgow heavyweights go head-to-head again.