Nine players who have played for Liverpool and Celtic including club legends and rising stars - gallery

These famous players have heard You'll Never Walk Alone in Glasgow and at Anfield during their careers.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

Celtic and Liverpool are two football clubs that have plenty of historical links, whether it's their links through club song You'll Never Walk Alone or the famous players who have represented both.

Indeed, two former Celtic players are part of the current first team picture at Anfield and a Liverpool defender is on loan to the Glasgow club this season. As well as that, there have been plenty of other big names who have represented both and, of course, one who will forever link both clubs as a legend in both the famous red and the green and white hoops.

Here are nine notable players who have represented both Celtic and Liverpool:

Celtic: 2013-2015, Liverpool: 2018 - present

1. Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool: 2008-2009, Celtic: 2010

2. Robbie Keane

Liverpool: 2013-2016, Celtic: 2016-2017

3. Kolo Toure

Liverpool: 1999-2005, Celtic: 2005

4. Stephane Henchoz

