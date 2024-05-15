A round-up of the latest Celtic and Rangers news as the season edges towards a conclusion

Celtic have the opportunity to clinch their third successive Scottish Premiership title this evening when they take on Kilmarnock. Rangers did their part on Tuesday by picking a win over Dundee at Ibrox, but the title race will be over if Celtic avoid defeat at Rugby Park, ahead of the final round of league fixtures this weekend.

The two sides will go head to head once more next week, though, as they battle it out at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final. Celtic will be entirely focused on getting the job done in the league for now, though, and ahead of tonight's clash, we round-up some of the transfer stories out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers eye Stoke teenager

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are among a clutch of clubs keeping an eye on teenage midfielder Sol Sidibe as the summer transfer window approaches. Sidibe, son of former Stoke striker Mamady, made his debut for the Potters earlier this season at the tender age of just 16-year-old.

Now 17, the England youth international made eight appearances over the course of the campaign and according to the Daily Mail, he is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Rangers. Chelsea and AC Milan have also been linked with Sidibe and they'll be watching developments at the bet365 Stadium closely over the summer.

Sidibe made his Stoke debut against Rotherham United on the opening day of the 2023-24 with his eight outings being spread across three competitions. The centre-midfielder's most recent run out came on the final day of the season at home to Bristol City.

Wagner's Idah admission

Norwich City boss David Wagner does not regret allowing Adam Idah to leave Carrow Road to join Celtic in January. Idah made the switch to Celtic on a loan deal until the end of the season and he has more than looked the part at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for the Bhoys and he could well end the season with league and cup winners' medals in the bag. Meanwhile Norwich are short of options in attack as they prepare for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Leeds United on Thursday night, with Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes struggling with injury and Sydney van Hooijdonk, son of Celtic great Pierre, drawing a blank since his arrival.

"Every manager likes to have good players, and Adam is a very good player," Wagner told the Pink Un. "On him, the decision that we made in the winter window to send him out on loan paid off perfectly.

"I was really backing him when he knocked on my door because I thought this was exactly what he needed to go out of this building and this environment where he knows everybody and everybody knows him and to go for a new challenge.

"He has a talent, but sometimes you need this boost, which you only get when you leave a club and go into another environment. The only thing that has got better after Adam left here is the music in the dressing room, because he is no longer in charge of the music box.I really wish him all the best for the final at Celtic to finish at a high."