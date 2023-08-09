Brendan Rodgers got off to a winning star on his return as Celtic boss against Ross County and now travels to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen this weekend.

Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie believes at least two current players as the Glasgow club are not currently at the standard required to be a regular part of the first team.

The 63-year old, who turned out for the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa as well as St Mirren and Falkirk during his playing career, was speaking to Football Insider and offered his opinion on the individuals. He singled out defender Stephen Welsh and winger Mickey Johnston and believes the pair could potentially benefit from loan spells away from Parkhead - but isn’t sure how likely that is.

On Welsh, he said:“Welsh is decent but he is not top drawer. He could be if he was playing in the right team. If I was Welsh I would want to play because he is a good player. Ithink there are a lot of players at Celtic that are going to leave.”

On Johnston, he continued: “Mikey Johnston there is no doubt he has got talent but I do not think he will get a game at Celtic. He would be a great player for someone like Aberdeen. Johnston is coming back from overseas and he will want to continue playing every weekend because he is used to that. But the money that they are earning in wages might be the stumbling block.“

Welsh managed just six appearances in all competitions for Celtic last season despite getting his campaign off to a fantastic start with an early goal and a clean sheet in their opening match against Aberdeen. Meanwhile, Johnston spent last season at Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes where he scored three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.