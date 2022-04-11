Rangers and Celtic are likely to meet again in the league in April.
Celtic and Rangers will face each other on Sunday, May 1 after the SPFL released the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures.
Ange Postecoglou’s side currently lead their Glasgow rivals by six points at the top of the table with a superior goal difference heading into the five remaining league games.
The Hoops secured a 2-1 victory over Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men at Ibrox earlier this month and both sides will go head to head once again this Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.
The final derby encounter of the season will prove to be an another massive occasion as Rangers aim to keep alive their slim hopes of retaining the title alive.
Providing both teams successfully navigate difficult games against Motherwell and Ross County later this month, a victory for the regining champions at Parkhead would move them to within just three points and set up a grandstand finish to the 2021/22 campaign.
However, a Celtic win would edge them a step closer to reclaiming the trophy and a coveted spot in the Champions League next season.
The first round of post-split fixtures commences on the weekend of April 23/24, with club ending their season on the weekend of May 14/15.
Key Dates
Sunday, April 24
Motherwell vs RANGERS - Fir Park (Sky Sports, 12pm)
Ross County vs CELTIC - Global Energy Stadium (Sky Sports, 2.30pm)
Sunday, May 1
CELTIC vs RANGERS - Parkhead (Sky Sports, 12pm)
Saturday, May 7
CELTIC vs Hearts - Parkhead (Sky Sports, 12pm)
Sunday, May 8
RANGERS vs Dundee United - Ibrox Stadium (3pm)
Wednesday, May 11
Dundee United vs CELTIC - Tannadice (Sky Sports, 7.30pm)
RANGERS vs Ross County - Ibrox Stadium (7.45pm)
Saturday, May 14
CELTIC vs Motherwell - Parkhead (Sky Sports, 12.15pm)
Hearts vs RANGERS - Tynecastle Park (12.15pm)
Meanwhile, St Mirren face bottom six fixtures against Hibernian (H - Apr 23), St Johnstone (A - Apr 30), Dundee (H - May 7), Livingston (H - May 11) and Aberdeen (A - May 15).