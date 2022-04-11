The Glasgow giants will clash on Sunday, May 1 at Parkhead in the final league meeting of the season

Rangers and Celtic are likely to meet again in the league in April.

Celtic and Rangers will face each other on Sunday, May 1 after the SPFL released the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently lead their Glasgow rivals by six points at the top of the table with a superior goal difference heading into the five remaining league games.

The Hoops secured a 2-1 victory over Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men at Ibrox earlier this month and both sides will go head to head once again this Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou are embroiled in a keenly contested Premiership title race. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The final derby encounter of the season will prove to be an another massive occasion as Rangers aim to keep alive their slim hopes of retaining the title alive.

Providing both teams successfully navigate difficult games against Motherwell and Ross County later this month, a victory for the regining champions at Parkhead would move them to within just three points and set up a grandstand finish to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, a Celtic win would edge them a step closer to reclaiming the trophy and a coveted spot in the Champions League next season.

The first round of post-split fixtures commences on the weekend of April 23/24, with club ending their season on the weekend of May 14/15.

Key Dates

Sunday, April 24

Motherwell vs RANGERS - Fir Park (Sky Sports, 12pm)

Ross County vs CELTIC - Global Energy Stadium (Sky Sports, 2.30pm)

Sunday, May 1

CELTIC vs RANGERS - Parkhead (Sky Sports, 12pm)

Saturday, May 7

CELTIC vs Hearts - Parkhead (Sky Sports, 12pm)

Sunday, May 8

RANGERS vs Dundee United - Ibrox Stadium (3pm)

Wednesday, May 11

Dundee United vs CELTIC - Tannadice (Sky Sports, 7.30pm)

RANGERS vs Ross County - Ibrox Stadium (7.45pm)

Saturday, May 14

CELTIC vs Motherwell - Parkhead (Sky Sports, 12.15pm)

Hearts vs RANGERS - Tynecastle Park (12.15pm)