The Portuguese winger netted his first goal for the Hoops against Raith Rovers on Thursday night

Felipe Jota produced a man-of-the-match display in Celtic’s commanding 3-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter final victory over Raith Rovers and is adamant manager Ange Postecoglou is “building something good” at Parkhead.

The Portuguese winger, one of 12 summer arrivals, scored his first goal for the Hoops on Thursday night, outlining why the club were desperate to capture his signature on a season long-loan.

Celtic have the option to buy the 22-year-old next summer from Benfica and Jota is convinced he will hit the goals trail now that he is off the mark for the season.

Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: “I was really happy to score my first goal at Celtic Park in front of the amazing fans and I look forward to scoring more goals and helping the team.

“We just need to trust each other and deliver and that’s what happened tonight. We’re into the next round and that’s all that matters.

“I know the seriousness of the position I play, it is one the fans like, but I just want to deliver results for the team.

“I’m still trying to adapt to the cold weather, but I really like the way the manager wants us to play our football.

“We just need a bit more time to get used to playing with each other because it’s a new team, new players.

“Success doesn’t happen from one second to another. We are building something good here and I’m confident we will deliver the results.”

Manager Ange Postecoglou was pleased to see both of his wingers get on the scoresheet, with Liel Abada and David Turnbull sealing the Bhoys place in the last-four of the competition.

He said: “The boys did a good job, they worked hard and we got our victory.

“Sometimes in these games, the first goal becomes really important. It’s not always easy when you’re having all of the play and trying to break teams down, but the players did a good job of that.

“We got on top early and dominated the game. We didn’t give Raith much opportunity to get out their half and it was good to see both wingers get their goals.

“We encourage our wingers to really get into dangerous areas in the box and both Liel (Abada) and Jota did really well to get into those areas.

“It is something we have obviously been working on and we are getting some results from.”

Postecoglou also reserved praise for youngster Adam Montgomery who has stepped up to the first-team this season after progressing through the club’s Academy set-up.

He stated: “Adam has been very good. That was the first time we’ve started him in his natural position, unfortunately we couldn’t keep him there for the full game but he’s showing a lot of promise.