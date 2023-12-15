The current Hoops skipper has been tipped to play out the remainder of his career at Parkhead by a former captain

Celtic hero Scott Brown is adamant that current Hoops skipper Callum McGregor will NOT be tempted by a move to England later in his playing career.

Scotland international McGregor, who inherited the captain's armband from Brown in the summer of 2021 following his move to Aberdeen, has been a talismanic figure for the Parkhead club both on and off the pitch.

Having worked under Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou at first-team level since making his senior breakthrough in 2014, McGregor has gone on to lift 20 major honours including eight League titles, five Scottish Cups and seven League Cups.

And Brown insists it's unlikely his former team mate will leave Celtic in pursuit of a move to the Premier League after previously turning down the chance to follow Rodgers to Leicester City.

Speaking on the William Hill and Footy Accumulators’ podcast, No Tippy Tappy Football, Brown said: "I don’t think Callum McGregor should even consider leaving Celtic. He had the opportunity to leave when Brendan Rodgers went to Leicester and the fact that he stayed then shows you that he’s going nowhere as far as he or Celtic are concerned.

"He’s been at Celtic since he was eight years old and he loves the club so he is never going to leave. He supports the club and he wants to do everything that is best for them, and he’s the captain now so he can’t leave. He’s a role model to every player coming through and that is a huge thing for the club to have.

