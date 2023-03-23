Celtic and Rangers have a break from action this weekend with international sides in action

Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis has insisted he is only focused on club and country after being questioned about a possible move to Celtic this summer.

The Greece international is under contract with the Super League club until 2024 but reports from his home nation claim he is being lined up by the Scottish Premiership champions ahead of next season.

It is claimed Panathinaikos are eager to secure a fee for the player before he enters the final 12 months of his deal. He has five goals and three assists in 26 league games this term.

He is set to add to his four Greece caps during Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Lithania and has been asked about a move to Celtic.

He told Sport 24: “At the moment my mind is only on Panathinaikos and the national team. I am not thinking about the future. First, let the season end and then we will look at what’s next.

“I am happy to improve continuously. Year by year, game by game. This is my goal, to help my team as much as I can, both Panathinaikos and the national team. It goes without saying that I can offer even more. I know it, as well as my team-mates. It’s only a matter of time before I start improving and playing at an even higher level.”

Meanwhile, Rangers are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, reports the Daily Record. The Ibrox club also have other targets in mind but have ‘scouted’ the 22-year-old, who is on loan at Coventry City.

He worked with Rangers boss Michael Beale when the pair were both in the academy at Premier League Chelsea.

