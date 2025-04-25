Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Sutton has addressed the discussions of Ange Postecoglou returning to Celtic in the future.

Ange Postecoglou’s future is in serious doubt at new club Tottenham Hotspur. The former Celtic manager left Parkhead to pursue his new chapter in north London but this season could well make or break his time in the Premier League.

Spurs are nearing the end of a troublesome season, with only their Europa League run giving them something to feel hopeful about. Tottenham are to due to take on Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, a clash that many agree is the reason Postecoglou is still in a job.

As things stand, Tottenham are 16th in the Premier League table, 11 points off the top ten. Their latest defeat to season surprise package Nottingham Forest marked their 18th of the campaign, just one short of their worst ever tally in England’s top flight.

Now, with the end of the season in sight, the world is asking a lot of questions of Postecoglou and whether he is the right person to take Tottenham forward.

Ange Postecoglou backed for Celtic return

Postecoglou has been tipped to return to Celtic at some point, especially as his final season in Glasgow ended in a stunning treble win. Having been a successful manager with the Hoops, a return is being discussed.

Greek footballing icon Giorgos Karagounis said earlier this month: “Ange Postecoglou did a great job with Celtic, a fantastic job. So one day I think we will see him back there. Having said that, at the moment he is at another great team in Tottenham and of course he’s coaching in the Premier League, so I don’t think he’ll want to go back to Scotland straight away.”

There have also been suggestions that Brendan Rodgers could be set to leave the club once again for a return to England. However, Chris Sutton has played down these murmurs related to both Rodgers and Postecoglou.

Chris Sutton delivers Celtic manager verdict

When asked about a potential Celtic return for Postecoglou, Sutton discussed the Tottenham manager’s future and the status of Rodgers despite recent rumours.

“He's in a job at the moment. I think he's looking to stay at Tottenham longer term,” he told BestBettingSites.co.uk. “I've not seen an unhappy Brendan Rodgers this season. The situation with Brendan Rodgers is this. He's got another year on his contract and after what happened last time, he's not going to walk away from Celtic unless something extraordinary happens.

“We all know when he left for Leicester, there were a lot of unhappy Celtic fans. More to do with the timing of when he left, so I can't see it happening. That's not going to happen.

“If you ask me this question in a year, and Brendan's contract is coming to the end, then maybe that's one where I would have a different answer, but I would be really surprised if Brendan left Celtic this summer.

“Talking last week in his press conference, he clearly wants to bring players in over the summer to try and hit the next level.

“Once again they've dominated domestically. I mean people are saying the league isn't won. I mean the league is won unless something really extraordinary happens, but I can't see Rangers pulling back a 42-goal swing at this stage of the season.”