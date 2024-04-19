Celtic will hope to make their way to the Scottish Cup final on Saturday when they take on Aberdeen at Hampden.

The Hoops have been buoyed by a three-point gap they have created at the top of the Premiership - with Rangers no longer holding a game in hand. We reckon an important midfielder replaces Tomoki Iwata at the national stadium while a defender keeps his place despite Liam Scales’ return from injury.

One player who will start the match barring late injury news or illness is left-back Greg Taylor, who said: “I’m excited, it’s always nice to get back to Hampden but it will be a difficult game tomorrow.

“It’s been a big part of the success we’ve had in previous seasons, but we understand this is a new season and there’s ‘x’ amount of games to do that. Every competition we enter, we try and win, and this Scottish Cup is no different.”

Here’s how Glasgow World sees Celtic lining up against Aberdeen on semi-final business.

1 . GK: Joe Hart Reliable number one between the sticks.

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston Canadian has been a regular when fit.

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The central defender has lead by example with McGregor injured.

4 . CB: Maik Nawrocki We reckon the Polish defender keeps his place even if Scales returns