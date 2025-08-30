The first Old Firm clash of the season is almost upon us and it comes amid plenty of unrest in both camps with Celtic supporters furious with the club’s hierarchy over the lack of transfer activity.

Sunday’s encounter at Ibrox follows a dismal week in Europe for both sides, with Celtic failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat to Kairat Almaty, the champions of Kazakhstan.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is also in the final year of his contract in Glasgow’s east end and has made no secret about his frustration at the lack of signings made this summer. Uncertainty is mounting surrounding his position long-term.

But Celtic must put all of that to aside this weekend when they travel across the city knowing that a win would see them move NINE points clear in the title race after just four games.

Rodgers’ men are the only remaining top-flight club to have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the league campaign, having yet to concede a goal. However, Rangers had the better of derby day in the Premiership last term, winning two and drawing one after losing the opening contest 3-0.

Celtic have given a pre-match boost after confirming the arrival of left-sided winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Belgian side Royal Antwerp for a fee of around £4.5m - ending 12 months of speculation about a possible move.

He could potentially be thrown straight in at the deep end by Rodgers with Adam Idah reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of finalising a £7m move to Swansea City.

With that in mind, here’s our Celtic starting XI predicted:

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - GK SNS Group

2 . Anthony Ralston - RB SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - RCB SNS Group