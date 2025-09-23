How we think Celtic could line up against Crvena Zvevda in their opening Europa League league phase clash in Serbia

Celtic will enter the Serbian bear pit of the intimidating Marakana Stadium this evening - one of the most notoriously difficult venues in Europe.

Red Star Belgrade are the opposition on matchday one of the Europa League and Brendan Rodgers’ side have arrived in Serbia aiming to kick off their league phase campaign on a positive note.

The Hoops dropped down into this competition after being eliminated from the Champions League by Kairat Almaty last month and now face the 1991 European Cup winners, who also exited the main European stage after losing to Cypriot side Pafos.

Liam Scales convinced Celtic won’t buckle in feisty Serbian atmosphere

Centre-back Liam Scales said: “I’ve never played in Belgrade before but I've heard it's a tough place to go and the atmosphere is quite good, so I'm looking forward to it. It’s always good to feel the atmosphere before a game.

“But once we start playing, that all goes out the window and we're fully focused on what’s happening on the pitch. In terms of the best atmospheres, Probably Dortmund. Feyenoord was up there as well, that was loud.

“But Dortmund was intense and I do enjoy the noise. We were just away in Armenia with the national team and they have a lot of ultras. It's not a massive stadium, but they were very, very loud as well.

“For me, once the ball's in play, it doesn't really matter whether there's 70,000 or no one there. You're so focused on what's happening in the game. It's all background noise.

“But when you walk out and you feel the atmosphere, like we do at Celtic Park, it's nice for the first couple of minutes and then the whistle goes.”

Celtic predicted team vs Red Star Belgrade

Rodgers has some intriguing decisions to make. One of those comes in defence with Anthony Ralston back in training after sitting out of the club’s last two games as well as Scotland’s recent World Cup qualifying double-header with a foot injury.

Ralston is facing a battle for his place in the starting XI with 19-year-old Colby Donovan impressing since stepping in to deputise with long-term absentee Alistair Johnston also sidelined in recent weeks.

Rodgers might also decide to re-jig his forward line with Daizen Maeda expected to return after featuring regularly through the middle in European games last season.

Meanwhile, Arne Engels was a standout performer in the Champions League last term and could come into the reckoning, meaning Benjamin Nygren may once again be deployed on the right-hand side having appeared there against Rangers at Ibrox and in the latter stages of the Kairat clash in Kazakhstan.

With four changes, here’s who we think could start the game for Celtic in the Serbian capital:

Kasper Schmeichel - GK

Anthony Ralston - RB

Cameron Carter-Vickers - RCB

Liam Scales - LCB

Kieran Tierney - LB

Callum McGregor - CM

Reo Hatate - CM

Arne Engels - CM

Benjamin Nygren - RW

Sebastian Tounekti - LW

Daizen Maeda - CF

On the bench: Sinisalo (GK), Doohan (GK), Balikwisha, Yang, McCowan, Iheanacho, Kenny, Bernardo, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Donovan.