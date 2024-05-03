Celtic are looking to make amends against Hearts this weekend in pursuit of title glory.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have lost their last two league meetings to the Jambos - one at Parkhead and again at Tynecastle in a clash filled with VAR controversy. Celtic can go six points clear of Rangers if they achieve victory on Saturday, with the Light Blues not facing Kilmarnock until Sunday.

Boss Rodgers said: “I won't get bogged down in the last two games that we have had against them. One at home and one away. To me, this is very much about ourselves and our focus.

“Hearts have done well and we played a really good game against them earlier on in the season, for various reasons the other two games have not been so good. This is us at home now in the final stretch of the season super-motivated and hungry to play well. If we can do that then we want to be able to pick up all three points.

Here’s how we think Rodgers will start his Celtic team on Saturday - with two changes from the 2-1 win over Dundee.

