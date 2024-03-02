Celtic are on the road this weekend when they make the trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts.

It will be second vs third in the Premiership at Sunday lunchtime in an intriguing affair. The Hoops head to Edinburgh buoyant after wrecking Dundee 7-1, while Hearts drew 1-1 with rivals Hibs.

Prior to that, the Jambos had been on an eight-game winning run, and have already beaten the Premiership champions 2-0 in their own backyard. So Celtic know they will have to be on top form in Gorgie.

There are decisions to be made for boss Brendan Rodgers. Does Kyogo come in through the middle after being dropped to the bench? Will Cameron Carter-Vickers remain in defence for a third game in a week following a return from injury?

Rodgers' Dundee demolition crew scorers - Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, Callum McGregor, Daniel Kelly and Daizen Maeda - have five starters in Glasgow World's predicted XI. But who else makes the cut as they look to close the gap on Rangers?

1 . GK - Joe Hart The number one will be between the sticks.

2 . RB - Alistair Johnston Canadian international continuing his return from injury.

3 . CB- Cameron Carter-Vickers Made his return against Dundee and a likely starter, even if he doesn't play the whole 90. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4 . Liam Scales - CB An ever-present on the left-hand side of defence.