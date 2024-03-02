Register
Predicted Celtic XI vs Hearts: Kyogo faces Parkhead fight as Rodgers rolls out demolition crew again

The title race is going down to the wire, it would appear, and Celtic have a tricky task ahead this weekend.

By Ben Banks
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 12:04 GMT

Celtic are on the road this weekend when they make the trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts.

It will be second vs third in the Premiership at Sunday lunchtime in an intriguing affair. The Hoops head to Edinburgh buoyant after wrecking Dundee 7-1, while Hearts drew 1-1 with rivals Hibs.

Prior to that, the Jambos had been on an eight-game winning run, and have already beaten the Premiership champions 2-0 in their own backyard. So Celtic know they will have to be on top form in Gorgie.

There are decisions to be made for boss Brendan Rodgers. Does Kyogo come in through the middle after being dropped to the bench? Will Cameron Carter-Vickers remain in defence for a third game in a week following a return from injury?

Rodgers' Dundee demolition crew scorers - Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, Callum McGregor, Daniel Kelly and Daizen Maeda - have five starters in Glasgow World's predicted XI. But who else makes the cut as they look to close the gap on Rangers?

1. GK - Joe Hart

2. RB - Alistair Johnston

3. CB- Cameron Carter-Vickers

Made his return against Dundee and a likely starter, even if he doesn't play the whole 90.

4. Liam Scales - CB

