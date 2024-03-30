Celtic are in West Lothian this weekend as they take on Livingston at Almondvale in the Premiership.

David Martindale's side look destined for the drop and they need an almighty shock here against the champions. Brendan Rodgers' visited are buoyed by the news influential midfielders Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate are on the way back, but whether they make this one is another matter.

The boss will be in the stand serving a touchline ban ahead of facing Rangers on April 7th, where he will return to the technical area. Rodgers told Celtic TV of Sunday's game: "We played Livingston only recently. Attacking-wise, we were very good in the game, but we gave too much away for my liking.

"So our mentality and focus is to go and play to the level of game that we want to play, but make sure that we don’t give much up in terms of opportunities and space. If we can do that, then we can have a very good day hopefully.

“Obviously with Livingston being at home and on the astroturf pitch, they’ll maybe be more accustomed to that. Whatever team David Martindale puts out, they are normally battling and working very, very hard. We have seen that."

Here's how Glasgow World thinks the Celtic XI will shape up.

1 . GK: Joe Hart Number one remains between the sticks.

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston The Canadian right-back has become a consistent performer for Celtic. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . CB: Stephen Welsh Academy product continues his run in the centre of the defence.