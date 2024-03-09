Celtic are back in action this Sunday as they look to book a place at Hampden in Scottish Cup quarter-final action.

Livingston are the challengers at Parkhead as both clubs look to put Premiership woes behind them, at opposite ends of the table. Celtic missed a chance to go top with a 2-0 loss at Hearts last weekend, with refereeing incidents in the game leaving the club irked, amid a failed appeal to overturn Yang's red card in the game.

David Martindale's Lions are stuck at the foot of the table and needing a great escape for the ages to preserve their league status. Victory here and moving into the Scottish Cup last four would give both a shot in the arm ahead of the vital run-in.

With Yang suspended and influential captain Callum McGregor out, Glasgow World is predicting two changes from the Celtic XI that faced Hearts. But with it comes a whole new look to the team...

1 . Joe Hart - GK No cup rotation here. The number one remains.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian keeps his place in the team.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Reliable skipper will captain the side with McGregor out.