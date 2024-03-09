Predicted Celtic XI vs Livingston: Yang suspension and key injury blow forces Rodgers into bold new plan

Celtic play host to Livingston this weekend as they eye Scottish Cup progress.

By Ben Banks
Published 9th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT

Celtic are back in action this Sunday as they look to book a place at Hampden in Scottish Cup quarter-final action.

Livingston are the challengers at Parkhead as both clubs look to put Premiership woes behind them, at opposite ends of the table. Celtic missed a chance to go top with a 2-0 loss at Hearts last weekend, with refereeing incidents in the game leaving the club irked, amid a failed appeal to overturn Yang's red card in the game.

David Martindale's Lions are stuck at the foot of the table and needing a great escape for the ages to preserve their league status. Victory here and moving into the Scottish Cup last four would give both a shot in the arm ahead of the vital run-in.

With Yang suspended and influential captain Callum McGregor out, Glasgow World is predicting two changes from the Celtic XI that faced Hearts. But with it comes a whole new look to the team...

1. Joe Hart - GK

2. Alistair Johnston - RB

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB

4. Liam Scales - CB

