Predicted Celtic XI vs Rangers: Rodgers deploys a 2024 first as star makes his derby debut

It’s a huge game for Celtic on Sunday as they take on Rangers.

By Ben Banks
Published 6th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST

The stakes couldn;t be higher as Celtic travel to Rangers in the latest Premiership fixture between the Glasgow rivals.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won the two clashes this season and will be keen on making it three at Ibrox. He has some team news decisions to weigh up, like whether to throw in Callum McGregor from the off after injury and a derby debut may beckon for a January signing.

A win puts Celtic four points clear at the top of the league. Boss Rodgers said: “For me, it’s an opportunity for us to go there, like what we did there earlier in the season and like what we’ve done on a number of occasions, and show that we have that mentality and mental strength to get through any periods in the game which are difficult moments for us. Our mindset is to go and do what we did earlier on in the season, which is to win.

Here is how Glasgow World thinks Rodgers will set his team out against Rangers.

Number one will be between the sticks.

1. GK: Joe Hart

1. GK: Joe Hart

Reliable right-back will relish another derby.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Leader at the back will be a key player.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Looking to build on a good season with a derby clash to remember.

4. CB: Liam Scales

4. CB: Liam Scales

