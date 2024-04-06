Brendan Rodgers’ side have won the two clashes this season and will be keen on making it three at Ibrox. He has some team news decisions to weigh up, like whether to throw in Callum McGregor from the off after injury and a derby debut may beckon for a January signing.

A win puts Celtic four points clear at the top of the league. Boss Rodgers said: “For me, it’s an opportunity for us to go there, like what we did there earlier in the season and like what we’ve done on a number of occasions, and show that we have that mentality and mental strength to get through any periods in the game which are difficult moments for us. Our mindset is to go and do what we did earlier on in the season, which is to win.