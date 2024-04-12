Celtic take on St Mirren this weekend in their latest Premiership clash.

They can open up a four-point gap on Rangers at the top of the league after last week’s 3-3 Old Firm derby draw, although the Light Blues will play Ross County and Dundee in the league before Celtic feature again on top flight business.

Daizen Maeda and Liam Scales are injured and won’t feature, while Luis Palma and captain Callum McGregor have trained ahead of meeting the Buddies. Boss Brendan Rodgers said to Celtic fans pre-match: “Keep the faith and keep giving us that incredible level of support because it really makes the difference,

“I’m sure there will be some edgy moments throughout the six games and then the cup game, but just keep the faith, keep with the team and give us everything and we’ll give you everything back on the pitch.”

Here is how Glasgow World reckons Celtic will start the match, with two big chances and a third player releasing a defensive handbrake.

1 . GK: Joe Hart Veteran remains between the sticks. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston The Canadian right-back has become a consistent performer for Celtic Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The rock at the back. Photo: Andrew Milligan