There’s been a look into the Manchester United future cast - and with it has come a shock couple of nods towards Celtic.
The Hoops are currently in pursuit of the Premiership title and have many prized assets on their books. Matt O’Riley is reportedly the subject of scouting from the Red Devils with Atletico Madrid and Inter both said to be on his case too.
Others like Rocco Vata, Reo Hatate and Kyogo have all had Premier League and foreign tips in the last year or so. A Man Utd prediction of what their side will look like in five years by DR Sports has brought up a couple of interesting transfer moves.
One is for a star who Ange Postecoglou narrowly missed out on as Hoops boss - the other is a star who can’t get into Rodgers’ team right now. Here’s a look at how the team looks with a dosage of Celtic influence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.