There’s been a look into the Manchester United future cast - and with it has come a shock couple of nods towards Celtic.

The Hoops are currently in pursuit of the Premiership title and have many prized assets on their books. Matt O’Riley is reportedly the subject of scouting from the Red Devils with Atletico Madrid and Inter both said to be on his case too.

Others like Rocco Vata, Reo Hatate and Kyogo have all had Premier League and foreign tips in the last year or so. A Man Utd prediction of what their side will look like in five years by DR Sports has brought up a couple of interesting transfer moves.

One is for a star who Ange Postecoglou narrowly missed out on as Hoops boss - the other is a star who can’t get into Rodgers’ team right now. Here’s a look at how the team looks with a dosage of Celtic influence.

1 . GK - Andre Onana Current number one still expected to be there in 2029. Photo: Getty Images

2 . RB - Sacha Boey One that got away for Celtic. Right-back confirmed in 2021 that Celtic made a move for him before he joined Galatasaray. Now at Bayern and according to this, will be at Old Trafford aged 28.

3 . CB - Antonio Silva Impressive Benfica defender tipped to make the jump to the Premier League.