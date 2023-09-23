Register
Celtic lead the way in the Scottish Premiership after five games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Celtic and Rangers return to domestic action this weekend after kicking off their respective European campaigns in midweek.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were beaten by Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in the Champions League while Michael Beale moved to ease the pressure on his shoulders with an impressive victory over Real Betis in the Europa League.

Celtic top the early Scottish Premiership table and sit four points ahead of Rangers ahead of the next round of league action. Celtic have won four and drawn one of their five games while Rangers have lost two of their five matches, winning the other three.

Ahead of another weekend of action, here’s how the final table is expected to look based on the latest bookmakers odds...

Title odds: 2000/1. Relegation odds: 10/11.

1. 12th: St Johnstone

Title odds: 2000/1. Relegation odds: 10/11.

Title odds: 1000/1. Relegation odds: 7/2.

2. 11th: Dundee

Title odds: 1000/1. Relegation odds: 7/2.

Title odds: 1000/1. Relegation odds: 11/2.

3. 10th: Ross County

Title odds: 1000/1. Relegation odds: 11/2.

Title odds: 1000/1. Relegation odds: 13/2.

4. 9th: Livingston

Title odds: 1000/1. Relegation odds: 13/2.

