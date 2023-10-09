Scottish Premiership sides are currently preparing for the second international break of the season and a number of talented players have been called up to represent Scotland in their crucial European Championship qualifier against Spain.

Celtic have enjoyed a fine start to the domestic season and they enter the international break ad the pacesetters in the league with seven wins from their opening eight matches. The Hoops have already opened up a seven point gap on Glasgow rivals Rangers, who will be desperate to regroup during the international break as they search for a long term replacement to Michael Beale.

Hibernian also changed direction with the appointment of Nick Montgomery in the early stages of the season, while St Johnstone are still searching for their first win of the campaign. Over the next few months fans can expect to see plenty of twists and turns in Scotland’s top division, but who is the favourite to win the title this season and who do the bookmakers expect to take the European spots.

Here is all you need to know at the top and bottom of the Scottish Premiership table based on the latest odss...

1 . Kilmarnock 2500/1 Last season’s finish 10th in Scottish Premiership (Getty Images)

2 . Ross County: 2000/1 Last season’s finish 11th in Scottish Premiership. (Getty Images)

3 . Livingston: 2000/1 Last season’s finish: 8th in Scottish Premiership. (Getty Images)