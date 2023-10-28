Rangers and Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend after a busy midweek of European action for the two Glasgow giants. Celtic picked up their first Champions League point of the season after a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid .

Rangers also drew in Europe, as they played out a goalless draw at Sparta Prague on Thursday night. They sit third in their Europa League group, level on points with Sparta Prague and two points behind league leaders Real Betis.

Celtic are first in action out of the two clubs this weekend as they head to Edinburgh to take on Hibs while Rangers are in action on Sunday against Hearts at Ibrox. Celtic currently have a seven-point lead over their rivals after nine league matches and here’s how the final table is expected to look, according to the latest odds...