Could Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou guide them to the league title in his first season in charge?

Predicted XI - How Celtic could line up against Ross County as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to return to winning ways

The Hoops have been in unstoppable form domestically in recent months and will aim to put their Old Firm cup disappointment behind them in the Highlands.

By Lewis Anderson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 8:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 8:28 pm

Ange Postecoglou’s hopes of a domestic Treble in his first season at the helm came to an end at the national stadium last Sunday.

However, the Australian will be looking for a response from his players when they make the long journey north to Dingwall.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis remains a doubt, while Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate confessed to feeling physically drained earlier this week which could pave the way for Matt O’Riley to start this game.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Malky Mackay’s Staggies side on Sunday:

On the bench: Bain (GK), Jullien, Hatate, Turnbull, McCarthy, Johnston, Forrest, Ideguchi, Furuhashi, Welsh

1. JOE HART - (GK)

Experienced shot-stopper could do little to prevent both of Rangers’ goals last weekend. Will retain his place between the sticks

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. ANTHONY RALSTON - (RB)

Expected to be recalled to the starting line-up due to a hamstring injury sustained by Juranovic

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3. CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - (CB)

Struggled with cramp towards the end of last Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final but if fully recovered will start

4. CARL STARFELT - (CB)

The Swede will look to put his heart-breaking own goal to bed with an assured display in Dingwall

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

