The Hoops have been in unstoppable form domestically in recent months and will aim to put their Old Firm cup disappointment behind them in the Highlands.

Ange Postecoglou’s hopes of a domestic Treble in his first season at the helm came to an end at the national stadium last Sunday.

However, the Australian will be looking for a response from his players when they make the long journey north to Dingwall.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis remains a doubt, while Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate confessed to feeling physically drained earlier this week which could pave the way for Matt O’Riley to start this game.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Malky Mackay’s Staggies side on Sunday:

On the bench: Bain (GK), Jullien, Hatate, Turnbull, McCarthy, Johnston, Forrest, Ideguchi, Furuhashi, Welsh

JOE HART - (GK) Experienced shot-stopper could do little to prevent both of Rangers' goals last weekend. Will retain his place between the sticks

ANTHONY RALSTON - (RB) Expected to be recalled to the starting line-up due to a hamstring injury sustained by Juranovic

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - (CB) Struggled with cramp towards the end of last Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final but if fully recovered will start

CARL STARFELT - (CB) The Swede will look to put his heart-breaking own goal to bed with an assured display in Dingwall