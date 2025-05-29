Ex-Celtic loanee Jeffrey Schlupp is leaving Premier League outfit and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace after nearly nine years at London club.

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Jeffrey Schlupp - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic - will depart the Selhurst Park side after nearly nine years in South London.

The 32-year-old managed 13 league appearances for the Celtic, scoring one goal. He also impressed in the Hoops’ eventual Champions League exit to Bayern Munich and was close to scoring what could have been a late winner in the Scottish Cup final when he struck the bar in extra-time.

He will now be on the hunt for a new club this summer and a return north could be an option although he did find himself being used more often as an impact substitute. Schulpp also made 16 appearances for Palace last term, and thanks to playing in an early-round FA Cup tie, he departs with a winners’ medal. He initially joined from Leicester City in January 2017, having won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016.

"Across nine separate seasons with Crystal Palace, Jeffrey has made many an important contribution to the Football Club – and scored some incredible goals!,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

“Whatever has been asked of him – whatever the role, whenever the time – he has given his utmost to, and it speaks volumes that he has made such a great impression in different systems and under different managers. Successful squads are built on players of Jeffrey’s calibre and character, and we have much to thank him for as he moves on from SE25. He leaves with our heartfelt gratitude, and the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace."

Schlupp himself said: "It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club. I've met some great people – the Chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years – and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.

"You ask anybody about the Palace fans, and they know about the atmosphere that they create, and the amount of times they've pulled us through in difficult times. They've been our 12th man – so thank you to all the fans who have always supported me. Hopefully I've done you proud. I'll definitely see you again soon."

In January, TBR Football carried reports of Millwall interest in the player while transfer specialist Alan Nixon had named QPR as one of the sides also looking at a loan move. Coventry City were also named as potential suitors and all of those clubs may have had their heads turned by news that the player will be available on a free transfer.