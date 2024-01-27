Premier League club's bid for Rangers man as Liel Abada Celtic transfer update issued

The January transfer window is approaching a climax and Scottish clubs will have until February 1 to do their business.

Celtic and Rangers have both added fresh faces to their squad this month, but it remains to be seen whether they'll feel the need to dip into the market once more before the transfer deadline.

With just a few more days to go, here's a look at some of the headlines coming out Glasgow's biggest clubs.

Brighton ready bid

According to the Daily Record, Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing to make an offer for Rangers youngster Archie Stevens. The report claims the Europa League outfit are readying a 'significant six-figure' bid for the winger, who made his senior debut for the club in the League Cup last season.

Stevens is highly thought of at Ibrox but his performances at youth level have not gone unnoticed it seems with Brighton keen to add him to their youth structure ranks, which has seen so many players progress into the first-team in recent seasons. The report claims the Seagulls could push to complete the move before the February 1 deadline.

Stevens is an England youth international and joined the club from Wimbledon in the summer of 2022.

Abada stance hammered home

Brendan Rodgers has moved to make his Liel Abada stance abundantly clear following a series of links to English clubs. The Israel international has struggled with injury this season, ensuring he has made just six league appearances for Celtic.

But following the links to West Brom, Southampton and Watford, Rodgers have firmed up the club's stance that Abada will not be leaving this month.

"There’s nothing on Liel," he said. "I know there has been stories generated for whatever reason around him, probably trying to second guess what has been going on with Liel. It’s very, very simple.

"Liel was out injured for a long period of time, he has gone back in, and again he is a player I am excited to work with, that I can improve. He’s a player that I spoke to very early on, and he comes to me and we speak, and his focus is very much on being here at Celtic and developing.

"Now, it’s natural with the difficulties that are happening in his homeland, you can’t ignore that. But he’s not someone that we want to sell.

"He’s a real integral part of what we want to do here, and I’ve always said before when the availability of players is there and you have the right types of players, the football will look different.