How Rangers and Celtic's net spend compares to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The January transfer window could prove to be make or break in the Scottish Premiership title race as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers once again battle it out for silverware.

The two giants have bought and sold players for significant fees in recent years, and operate on a vastly different level in terms of spending power compared to the other 10 teams in the division.

But how do Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers compared in terms of their net spend to the 20 top-flight teams south of the border in England.

We have taken a look at a table of Celtic and Rangers net spend (players bought and sold) and compared it to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle & others.

1 . Chelsea Net spend: €-788.88m

2 . Manchester United Net spend: €-697.41m

3 . Arsenal Net spend: €-645.14m