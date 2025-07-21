The last 16 teams standing ready to compete in the next round of the Premier Sports Cup will be confirmed by the end of this week.

With fixtures running from Tuesday through to Sunday, there’s plenty of action to keep an eye on as Scottish clubs fight for their place in the draw.

Both Celtic and Rangers are waiting to find out their upcoming opponents. The Old Firm rivals have both earned their places directly into the last 16 after qualifying for Europe. They join Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United in the next round and will see the eight group winners and three best runners-up make up the remaining numbers.

The next round fixtures will played across the weekend of August 16-17th. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 20th-21st and the semis will take place across November 1st and 2nd, before the final on December 14th.

Which teams are likely to join Celtic and Rangers in the last 16, who will be seeded, and who are the Glasgow clubs predicted to face in the next stage of the Premier Sports Cup? Take a look below at each team’s status as things currently stand, along with the predicted last 16 fixtures.

1 . Rangers Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | SNS Group

2 . Celtic Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | Getty Images

3 . Hibernian Status = Qualified, seeded (confirmed) | SNS Group