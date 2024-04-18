Celtic have shifted themselves back into the title driving seat - and with that a Champions League group stage spot.

The competition is going to have a whole new look next season as it reverts to a Swiss model instead of the traditional six-game section to decide who makes the last 16. For season 24/25, Scotland retains an automatic spot beyond the qualifiers, but at least one qualifier will need to be played from 25/26 onwards after a drop down the coefficient chart.

Seeding is out the window, with the Hoops open to face two teams from each pot - one, two three and four - if they win a close title race with Rangers this season. That could throw up meetings with the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool, who feature in new pot projections by Football Rankings.

Glasgow World runs through the list of possible opponents in Europe for Celtic next season. It’s important to stress with the season not yet at its conclusion, these are projections and not set in stone teams Celtic will face.

1 . Manchester City (pot one) 147.000 points

2 . Bayern Munich (pot one) 140.000 points

3 . Real Madrid (pot one) 128.000 points