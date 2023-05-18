Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is expected to leave North London for another Premier League club this summer

Arsenal have put a £30m asking price on former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney with the former Celtic star expected to leave North London this summer.

The 25-year-old left Glasgow for the Gunners in the summer of 2019 after making 10 appearances for Celtic, scoring eight goals and providing 37 assists.

He has since played 121 times for Arsenal, with five goals and 14 assists, but has found himself shifted to the fringes this season with his game time limited by the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tierney has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium as a result, with The Times’ Gary Jacob reporting the Scotland international is poised to join Newcastle United this summer while Aston Villa have also shown interest.

Newcastle are guaranteed Europa League football next season but sit third in the Premier League as they remain in a strong position to secure a Champions League spot.

Tierney has started just twice since the Premier League season resumed on Boxing Day following the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar.

He is set to feature for Arsenal in their final two games of the season with Zinchenko sidelined by a calf problem.

Asked about the player’s future, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in March: “I don’t know, I’m not thinking about it. I’m thinking about what’s best for the team, obviously, and the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve and we’re going to try to do that in the next couple of games.”

Football Transfers have claimed Man City and Arsenal could look to sanction a swap deal with Tierney and Joao Cancelo switching between the clubs.

Cancelo has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bayern Munich but the German club are not interested in making that deal permanent, despite an option to buy.

