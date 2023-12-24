How Brendan Rodgers’ side could line up in the New Year based on the latest January transfer gossip

The January transfer window opens in just eight days time and reigning Scottish champions Celtic will have a list of potential new arrivals in the pipeline.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing greater quality to aid his side's title quest, with the likes of Yang Hyun-jun, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Marco Tilio failing to cement a place in the team after their summer arrivals.

The Northern Irishman will have a significant transfer kitty to dip into following their Champions League cash windfall, despite finishing bottom of their group and failing to secure European football after Christmas.

Celtic might not be able to complete a domestic treble this season, but changes are expected next month and GlasgowWorld understands the Parkhead club are looking to add at least FOUR new players in January.

With talisman Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Oh Hyeon-gyu likely to be called up for their respective countries for the Asian Cup, here is how we think Celtic's starting XI may look after the winter break IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true:

1 . Celtic starting XI in January 2024 based on transfer rumours - gallery How Celtic could line up after the January transfer window.

2 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Celtic reportedly failed with a late attempt to sign the Republic of Ireland international keeper in the summer but interest in the 24-year-old remains. With his first-team opportunities limited at Anfield, it's 'likely' the Scottish champions could reignite their interest

3 . RB - Alistair Johnston The Canadian hasn't quite managed to hit the heights of his debut season after hitting the ground running for six months following his January arrival from CF Montreal. But he's made the right-back position his own and it's hard to see that changing anytime soon