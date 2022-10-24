Former Hoops striker John Hartson believes the Video Assistant Referee technology got two out of the three decisions wrong.

John Hartson reckons VAR had three big decisions to make during Hearts’ Premiership clash with Celtic at Tynecastle and got TWO of them wrong as the technology took centre stage in a chaotic encounter.

The Scottish champions eventually overcame the Edinburgh club 4-3 in a gripping match as Ange Postecoglou’s side moved four points clear of Rangers, who were held at home by Livingston.

The Jambos were awarded a first half penalty when Cameron Carter-Vickers tripped Cammy Devlin inside the box, but only after referee Nick Walsh overturned his original decision after being advised to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor - an incident which took four minutes to resolve.

After VAR intervention, referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty for a foul in the box by Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers on Hearts' Cammy Devlin. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Substitute Lawrence Shankland made no mistake from the spot as he drilled the ball low past Joe Hart but ex-Hearts defender RYan McGowan criticised the time taken to award the penalty.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, the Australian said: “I just can’t believe he didn’t give it in the first place. It’s like he’s totally forgotten that he’s the ref. How he can see that and not think it’s a penalty is wild. That is a penalty every day of the week.”

The second major talking point came when the Hoops had a goal ruled out after Anthony Ralston headed home from a free-kick, but Walsh chalked it off for spotting an infringement in the box.

Debating the decision, co-pundit James McFadden stated: “Nick Walsh got it wrong. He blows his whistle, he should let the play develop. He blows it for a foul in the box. Maeda is in an offside position, of course he is, but when the ball gets headed into the back of the net, Anthony Ralston is onside.”

Ange Postecoglou was then left bemused by Walsh’s decision not to award his side a spot-kick for Michael Smith’s handball with the scoreline finely poised at 1-1. James Forrest’s lofted pass struck the full-back’s left forearm.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's disbelief at not getting a penalty at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hartson added: “I think it’s a handball, you can tell by the player’s reaction. Look at Smith, it’s handball, he’s walking away, he knows it. You can see by Ange (Postecoglou’s) reaction, he’s absolutely livid. I think VAR has had three big decisions to make and got one right, with the penalty, and got two wrong.”

The drama was far from finished in Gorgie when Devlin was brought down by Mortiz Jenz - who was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card - in the box early in the second half and Walsh immediately pointed to the spot.

Shankland’s penalty was saved by Hart before Josh Ginnelly turned home the rebound but a VAR check found that the Hearts player and two Celtic players had encroached, forcing Shankland to retake, and he beat Hart to haul his side back on level terms.

Celtic’s match-winner came after 76 minutes when Aaron Mooy’s picked out Liel Abada and the Israeli’s deflected cross fell for a lunging Greg Taylor to slide home.