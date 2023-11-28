All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as attention turns to European action.

Celtic and Rangers continue to diminate the Scottish Premiership, although both stalled in the title race over the weekend. In a rare instance, both Glasgow clubs drew, with Rangers missing the chance to make up ground on their biggest rivals.

As things stand, the gap remains at eight points with Philippe Clement's men having a game in hand. As the race continues, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Lazio star's praise

Celtic are in Champions League action with Lazio this week, and ahead of the clash, the Italian club's star Pedro has been praising the Bhoys, and one star in particular.

“Those are players I really respect and who make Celtic a very difficult team to beat at both ends of the pitch. (Callum) McGregor uses the ball so well and is highly technical," he said in a pre-match press conference. "This will not be straightforward for us.

“It was a very hard-fought win at Celtic Park and we’re expecting exactly the same. Celtic are physically a very strong team, they are very strong technically too and they move the ball about well. As with every game in the Champions League, this will be another Final for us.

“Over the course of my career, whenever I have come up against Scottish clubs or players, they have always presented a real physical challenge and I’m not expecting this to be any different. It will be intense, physical and we need to stand up to the test.”

McClausland contract

Rangers are said to have agreed a new three-year deal with Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland. Sky Sports say the Gers have moved to end transfer speculation by tying the 20-year-old down to a new long-term deal.