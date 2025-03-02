Two on-loan Celtic and Rangers aces stamped a huge performance at the weekend.

Prior to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign, and during the mid-season January window, Celtic and Rangers signed off on more than ten loan exits between them, as fringe players and prospects search for valuable minutes.

Both Glasgow clubs have nurtured fantastic talents over the years, many who have gone on to become elite level superstars. That’s exactly why keeping an eye on those out on loan from Celtic and Rangers is always exciting,

Adam Devine (Rangers) and Adam Montgomery (Celtic) both headed out on loan last month to join Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park. Within days of each other, the Spiders confirmed the arrival of both defenders until the end of the season.

The full-backs have slotted straight into the starting action with the Championship outfit and enjoyed a statement performance against Raith Rovers in their latest clash.

Celtic and Rangers rising stars combine for Queen’s Park

Callum Davidson’s side moved into fifth place in the table on Saturday thanks to a 4-0 win over Raith Rovers. Another former Rangers product Zak Rudden opened up the scoring for Queen’s Park, followed by second half goals from the two Celtic and Rangers full-backs.

Devine struck first in the 49th minute, followed by Montgomery moments later to put the game well out of reach of the opposition. Former Inverness CT defender Nikola Ujdur also got in on the action to round off the scoring.

Raith Rovers, currently managed by former Celtic and Aberdeen man Barry Robson, are now sixth in the Championship table, behind the Spiders on goal difference.

Callum Davidson praises Rangers ace Adam Devine

Following their trip to Stark’s Park, Queen’s Park boss Davidson spoke of his delight with the result on the road.

“Overall, [we scored] good goals. Adam Devine, we have to talk about him, I think he shanked it in the top corner but I think he has that bit of quality, and he’s shown it in the games that he’s played,” he told the club after the match.

“Unfortunately Josh Scott is out for a wee while, so he [Devine] becomes a key player for us and the important thing is that we keep him fit and keep him playing every week and make sure he’s a major force this season.”

The win takes Queen’s Park further up the table but Davidson has reflected on a mixed bag of results for his side so far this season.

“It’s been a funny time really. Cup games have been good, league form has been good but results have been poor. So hopefully we can now start to put the pieces together of the team, [figure out] what’s the best system, how we play our best football and how we get results. Hopefully we can do that in the coming games.”