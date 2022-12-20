Rangers block transfer as Celtic decide on £8.7m plan

The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours ahead of the January window.

We’ll be looking at transfer rumours for both Celtic and Rangers in this piece - Celtic are looking to add a Tunisian who played at the World Cup to their ranks. However, they could also lose one of their best breakthrough prospects alongside this.

Meanwhile, Rangers are fighting to keep one of their own young players, amid talks of a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. Additionally, there is also talk of one their veteran midfielders staying past the summer - despite his contract expiring at the end of June.

Rangers transfer rumours

Rangers block move for Ridvan Yilmaz to Galatasaray

Ridvan Yilmaz, who signed for Rangers in the summer, is already attracting the attention of big international clubs, according to HITC. One of them is Galatasaray, who Rangers have blocked a transfer move from for the 21-year-old.

Yilmaz is a highly coveted young player - he already has seven caps for his native Turkey. While he may be tempted by a return to his home country, his future appears to be with Rangers for now.

Celtic transfer rumours

Celtic could sign Aïssa Laïdouni

Celtic are keen on signing Aïssa Laïdouni, according to Sport Witness. However, should they wish to pursue a move, he will cost the club £8.7 million.

Laïdouni impressed audiences at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite Tunisia crashing out in the group stage. Celtic aren’t the only club who are interested in the 26-year-old, though - Wolfsburg are also reportedly in the hunt for his signature.