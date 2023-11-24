A number of talented players from Celtic and Rangers are hoping to represent Scotland at Euro 2024.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers return to action this weekend after an entertaining international break for Euro 2024 participants Scotland who registered a 2-2 draw with Georgia and a 3-3 draw with Norway.

Excitement is quickly building for next summer’s European Championships and a number of talented footballers from Glasgow’s top clubs will undoubtedly be hoping to book their names on the plane to Germany in seven months time.

During the next few weeks and months you can expect to see countless discussions and debates from Premiership pundits and fans over which names deserve a place in Steve Clarke’s final squad while the same debate will undoubtedly take place across a host of other European nations.

With that in mind we have rounded up all the potential candidates for next summer's tournament from Scottish rivals Celtic and Rangers.

1 . CB: John Souttar (Rangers) Seven caps for Scotland: 1 goal (Getty Images)

2 . CM: Ryan Jack (Rangers) 17 caps for Scotland: (Getty Images)

3 . GK: Robby McCrorie (Rangers) Uncapped for Scotland (Getty Images)