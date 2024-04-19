Scottish Premiership fans are now preparing for the business stage of the season at the top and bottom of the table as the league enters its split.

Heading into the split, Celtic are the pacesetters in the division with a three point gap on Rangers and a superior goal difference.

The top two begin their final sequence of games on 28 April as defending champions Celtic visit Dundee and Rangers with just one win in five aim to get their title bid back on track with a trip to St Mirren.

Aberdeen and Hibs have both dropped into the bottom half of the split, while Dundee in their first season back in the Premiership have reached the top six, with Kilmarnock also making major strides.

Livingston's hopes of survival are slim as they sit 12 points behind nearest relegation rivals Ross County. While the Staggies motivated by a shock win against Rangers will be determined to put a run together to avoid yet another relegation play-off.

As excitement builds at both ends of the table we take a look at both the most improved teams and the biggest drop offs since the pre-split stage last season.

1 . Kilmarnock +20 points since last year (most improved)

2 . Hearts +14 points since last season, have made huge strides under Steven Naismith

3 . Ross County +3 points from last season

4 . Motherwell 0 - same points tally as this stage last season