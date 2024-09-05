Robin Propper has had a tough start to his Rangers career. | Getty Images

Scottish champions Celtic were one of the busiest clubs in the league on deadline day as they strengthened their group with both club-record signing Arne Engels and Luke McCowan.

But one player the Hoops failed to get over the line was Danish winger Gustav Isaksen. The 23-year-old Lazio playmaker featured heavily in discussions with the Parkhead scouts throughout the summer but his club were only willing to discuss a permanent move or a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the deal, according to Football Scotland.

The move ultimately never came to fruition, with Isaksen insisting that it was the best for him to remain in Italy at this stage of his career. The youngster had only moved to the Italian capital 12 months ago from local side FC Midtjylland and revealed that it would be ‘boring’ for him to have to go through the process of once again settling into a new environment and culture.

"It would be boring to have spent a whole year getting to know everything in Lazio to go somewhere new and then have to learn it all again," he told local outlet tvmidtvest.

He added: "So I told my agent that even if something exciting comes along, I would like to stay with 99 percent certainty. I feel that I have the potential to become an important man down there.”

Isaksen registered three goals and four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions, including an assist against Celtic in the Champions League. However, the vast majority of his appearances came from the bench in a season where he struggled to form a relationship with former boss Maurizo Sarri.

"I had a bit of a hard time with the coach who was there before. We didn't quite find each other, and I wasn't quite the player he wanted. I think I did well, so it was a bit frustrating. After a new coach came in, it feels calmer. It seems that there are longer prospects with the coach we have now." Isaksen explained.

Rangers stars transfer doubts revealed

New Rangers defender Robin Propper has struggled to hit the ground running at Ibrox following his summer from FC Twente.

The 30-year-old scored an own goal 17 minutes into his debut against Motherwell, was a part of the team which lost to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, and was heavily criticised after his side’s 3-0 defeat to rivals Celtic.

Rangers were able to trigger a clause that allowed them to snap up Propper for just £1.5 million because of an agreement that stated any club who met that fee before July 31 would see their offer accepted.

However, Propper expressed doubts about the move, according to comments from Twente Enschede chief Arnold Bruggink.

He told the Daily Record: "I was standing in the back garden on Sunday evening and Robin Propper's agent called me at a quarter to ten in the evening. I ended up speaking a lot with Robin after that.

"He had a lot of doubts at the beginning because he had finally got the opportunity to play in Europe with Twente and that was always his ambition. Only right in the end did he choose to go. It was a blow because I hoped he would never leave, but you have to anticipate that in football."

Propper will hope to get his Rangers career on track when the club travel to Dundee United after the international break.