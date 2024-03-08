Rangers and Celtic locked in transfer battle for Eredivisie star as Liel Abada sends emotional Hoops message
As we approach the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup, both Rangers and Celtic are gearing up for their respective cup ties. What else is going on with the two Glasgow clubs at the moment?
The Hoops and the Ibrox club are both said to be interested in a left-back who currently plays in the Eredivisie. Additionally, a now-former Celtic player has broken his silence after leaving the club.
Celtic and Rangers interested in FC Twente's Gijs Smal
Celtic and Rangers are both reportedly interested FC Twente left-back Gjis Smal and could make a move for him in the summer, according to 1908. His contract is due to expire in June - if he does not sign a new deal, he will be available for a free transfer.
Aged 26, Smal is having a decent season in the Netherlands' top division - he's made 16 league appearances thus far, registering a single assist along the way. He is an adaptable player too, being able to function as a centre-back as well as a left-back.
Liel Abada breaks silence following Celtic departure
Liel Abada has left Celtic for the MLS with Charlotte FC. He has assured the Hoops fanbase that he bares no ill will towards them, thanking them for the support they gave him during his time at the club.
Writing on social media, Abada penned: "After 2 and half incredible years, the time has come to bid farewell. Where do I even begin? Leaving Celtic wasn’t in my plans, yet life’s unpredictable turns remind us that we’re not always in control. "Recent times were very difficult for myself and my family but I want to say thank you to all the Celtic fans that stood by me, supported and respected me as a Celtic player and I hope that I have given you few moments to remember me by. It is now time to begin a new chapter on my journey in a new place and with new targets. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything."