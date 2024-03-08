As we approach the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup, both Rangers and Celtic are gearing up for their respective cup ties. What else is going on with the two Glasgow clubs at the moment?

The Hoops and the Ibrox club are both said to be interested in a left-back who currently plays in the Eredivisie. Additionally, a now-former Celtic player has broken his silence after leaving the club.

Celtic and Rangers interested in FC Twente's Gijs Smal

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic and Rangers are both reportedly interested FC Twente left-back Gjis Smal and could make a move for him in the summer, according to 1908. His contract is due to expire in June - if he does not sign a new deal, he will be available for a free transfer.

Aged 26, Smal is having a decent season in the Netherlands' top division - he's made 16 league appearances thus far, registering a single assist along the way. He is an adaptable player too, being able to function as a centre-back as well as a left-back.

Liel Abada breaks silence following Celtic departure

Liel Abada has left Celtic for the MLS with Charlotte FC. He has assured the Hoops fanbase that he bares no ill will towards them, thanking them for the support they gave him during his time at the club.