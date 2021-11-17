CEO Aileen Campbell described the deal as “another step forward” for women’s football in Scotland

Park’s Motor Group – owned by Rangers chairman Douglas Park - have been confirmed as the new sponsor of the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

The commercial agreement means both top leagues in Scotland are now sponsored by car companies after the SPFL announced an £8million deal with Cinch in June that will be in place for the next five years.

Following on from previous sponsors the Scottish Building Society, the firm will back the two SWPL divisions for the 2021/22 season.

Both Rangers and Celtic have invested heavily in their women’s team in recent years, signing players on full-time contracts as they look to challenge Glasgow City, who have enjoyed unrivalled success in previous years.

New City head coach Eileen Gleeson has been tasked with the job of securing a 15th successive title this season but she inherits a side currently two points behind leaders Rangers, with Celtic a further three points adrift in third position after nine games.

Commenting on the deal, Scottish Women’s Football chief executive Aileen Campbell stated: “This is a positive development for the girls’ and women’s game.

“Since my arrival as CEO, I know how important commercial income is to ensure we continue to grow the game and this deal is another step forward.

“This deal is a further sign that the game here in Scotland is deserving of recognition and investment. This will be the fifth continuous season that the SWPL has had a title sponsor.

“I want to thank all those involved in our game for helping make that possible and for continuing to help us grow and develop the sport we all love.”

Graeme Park, Marketing Director for Park’s Motor Group, added: “We are delighted to be supporting the women’s game at this exciting time.

“Park’s has a rich history within the men’s game, with our coaches being used by many teams across the years as well as providing sponsorship and support to many clubs.