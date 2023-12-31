Rangers' Europa League rivals 'plotting move' for Celtic attacker
An Italian Serie A side are willing to pay £400k in compensation to the Hoops for talented youngster Rocco Vata.
Italian giants Atalanta are reportedly 'preparing a deal' to sign Celtic youngster Rocco Vata when the January transfer window opens.
According to Calcio Mercato, the Serie A outfit want to bring the highly regarded 18-year-old winger to Bergamo which would see the Scottish champions earn a compensation fee worth €400,000.
Predominately a right-sided attacker, who can also play through the middle, Vata is entering the final six months of his current contract at Parkhead and is no closer to agreeing a new deal to extend his stay beyond the end of the season.
Should he complete the move to Italy, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international would initially link up with Atalanta's B team in the Primavera with a view to continuing his development and progressing to the first-team in the future. Celtic are yet to offer Vata - who has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances for the second team this season, including in UEFA Youth League - fresh terms and a parting of ways now seems likely. He travelled with Rodgers' squad to the Middle East for the pre-season tour of Japan but has made just four first-team outings in total.
Vata joined CAA Base Agency in the summer, indicating a future transfer was in the offing. Other Italian clubs including Torino and Inter Milan have scouted the player but Atalanta are clear front-runners to secure his signature.