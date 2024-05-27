All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the fallout from the Scottish Cup final continues.

The Scottish season is now over and done with following the conclusion of the Scottish Cup. Celtic came out on top at Hampden Park, with Adam Idah taking advantage of Jack Butland’s late error to score the winner.

Rangers had the better chances on the day despite it being an even game, and there was also a major VAR call to rule out a Gers goal. A period of downtime will now ensue, with preparations kicking off in early July. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor on Celtic’s hopes

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic star Greg Taylor has vowed to continue improving after the Scottish Cup, well aware that the club can never afford to stand still. “In football you can never stand still,” he told The Herald. “We played against a difficult opponent in the cup final and I’m sure next season it will be the same. The aim is to strengthen again and try to have more success next year.

“Adam has been key. He’s scored goals in some really big moments and it’s also pushed Kyogo (Furuhashi). I think he has gone to another level again since Adam came in. But Adam has been outstanding, his goals have been outstanding. So the two of them have made really big, key contributions and I’m really proud of them both.

“Adam and Kyogo really complement each other - they are both top players in their own right. It’s not about going long with Adam, it’s more that his hold-up play is one of his strengths. When teams go man-to-man and are pressing you high - look at Kilmarnock the other week - he gives us another option and another layer to our game. He’s been outstanding, with some massive contributions in games and, as I say, I’m really proud of him.”

Speaking about the final specifically, Taylor added; “We were saying in the dressing room that the cup final was pretty reflective of how the whole season has gone. It’s not always been pretty, but we’ve got a really strong mentality in the group, a winning mentality, and in the big moments we’ve turned up. I wouldn’t say it’s extra special because of everything we have been through, because last year we were really consistent and won a treble and that felt every bit as good. But winning trophies is the best feeling in the world, and Saturday was no different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers blow

Rangers have missed out on an extra pay day following Leeds United’s defeat in the Championship play-off final. Southampton defeated the Whites thanks to an Adam Armstrong strike in the 24th minute, with the Saints going on to defend valiantly to secure their return to the Premier League.