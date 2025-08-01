Rangers head to North Lanarkshire to open their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign when they face Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday evening.

Russell Martin’s new-look side are in buoyant mood after defeating Greek outfit Panathinaikos 3-1 on aggregate over two legs to progress to the Champions League third qualifying round.

It’s a relatively quick turnaround for the Light Blues after returning from Athens on Thursday, but Martin will be hoping his players show no ill-effects as they look to kickstart their domestic season on a winning note.

There’s also been plenty of change at Motherwell over the summer with new manager Jens Berthel Askou appointed in June following Michael Wimmer’s shock departure at the end of last season.

Below is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of tomorrow’s clash in North Lanarkshire:

1 . Mikey Moore (Rangers) DOUBT Signed from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan on Friday, it's unlikely the 17-year-old will receive international clearance in time to make the squad | SNS Group

2 . Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers): DOUBT Ex-Luton Town attacker has yet to make his debut after missing the last three games due to a knock sustained in pre-season. Remains a doubt after being ruled out of the midweek UCL draw vs Panathinaikos in Athens | SNS Group

3 . Jordan McGhee (Motherwell): OUT A summer arrival from Dundee, the centre-back will miss the first month of the season at least with a thigh injury | SNS Group