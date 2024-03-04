Iwata was penalised for handball during Hearts vs Celtic.

Kris Boyd can't believe that a penalty went against Celtic against Hearts - as the Rangers legend wonders what Tomoki Iwata is supposed to do.

The first half at Tynecastle on Sunday was dominated by VAR decisions, with the Jambos running out 2-0 winners over Brendan Rodgers' side. It's a bitter blow after Rangers lost 2-1 to Motherwell on Saturday and opened up a chance for them to go top again. The gap remains two points.

But the match had an abundance of refereeing calls dominate the post-match talking points. Rodgers was furious after VAR official John Beaton called Don Robertson over for a look at a high boot by Yang on Alex Cochrane. The Hearts left-back had only just fouled the winger inside the home box for a penalty, which Adam Idah missed.

Robertson dished out a yellow initially but changed his decision to red. Then Iwata was deemed to have handled the ball inside the box by Beaton, and Robertson changed his initial decision again, with this call dividing opinion.

Lawrence Shankland found the winner in the second half but a marginal offside call denied him before half-time. It's the Iwata handball Rangers legend Boyd can't believe, and he is in full support of the Japanese midfielder.

He said on Sky Sports: "This is the only awful decision for me. How this is given as a penalty? Alistair Johnston barges into the back of Iwata. The rules are the rules, he makes himself bigger.