Rangers have been linked with a player who is deemed a 'transfer risk' - meanwhile, a Celtic midfielder could leave the club in January.

The January transfer window is well underway for Celtic and Rangers. Both the Hoops and the Light Blues are lining up deals to bolster their respective squads - additionally, they're also looking to offload members of their team.

A Serie A outfit have registered an interest in a Celtic youngster and could make a move for him in January - meanwhile, Rangers have been advised regarding one of their transfer targets by a former England midfielder.

Bologna interested in Celtic's Rocco Vata

Serie A outfit Bologna have reportedly registered an interest in Celtic starlet Rocco Vata, according to a post from journalist Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter). Interest in the player is thought to be 'growing' and talks between the two parties are set to commence 'soon'.

At the age of just 18, Vata has represented the Republic of Ireland at various youth levels - he has played just one game for them at U21 level, scoring a brace. It seems possible that he could leave Celtic Park this month - if Romano's report is to be believed, Bologna aren't the only interested team.

Carlton Palmer deems signing Lawrence Shankland a 'risk' for Rangers

Former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer has given his views on Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, deeming his potential acquisition a 'risk worth taking'. Several clubs have been linked with a move for the player, with Rangers being among them,