Rangers ‘pursuing’ Belgian midfielder and Celtic interested in South Korean prodigy

Rangers are resuming their pursuit of a highly rated Belgian midfielder, while Celtic are hopeful they can secure the services of a South Korean wonderkid.

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for a busy January transfer window as they jostle for position at the peak of the SPFL.

A young Belgian star, who has been a target of Rangers’ in the past, may be available to the Gers once again. He looks set to leave his current club in January, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Celtic are once again tapping into the Asian market - this time, they have their eyes set on a 21-year-old South Korean midfielder. Standing at 6ft 3, the midfielder could prove to be a monolithic addition in the middle of the park.

Nicolas Raskin “back in the shop window for Rangers”

Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, believes that Nicolas Raskin is a realistic transfer target for Rangers in January. Raskin has turned down a contract offer at Standard Liege, according to the Scottish Sun, with his exit appearing imminent.

However, there have been no reports of Rangers submitting an official bid as of yet. Jones said to GiveMeSport: “It’s interesting how he has been pushed to one side at the moment. That certainly seems to have put him back in the shop window for Rangers.”

Celtic reportedly make offer for South Korean starlet

Celtic have reportedly made a bid to sign Kwon Hyeok-kyu, according to South Korean outlet Sports Chosun. He’s rated very highly in his native country, described as “one of the promising players who will lead Korean soccer”.