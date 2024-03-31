Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers took care of business on Saturday, defeating Hibs 3-1 to put the pressure back on Celtic ahead of their date with Livingston on Sunday. For the moment, the Gers have moved into top spot, but Brendan Rodgers' men can reclaim it with a win of their own.

The Premiership title race is likely to go to the wire this season, and with Rangers having a game in hand, there will be extra pressure on Celtic to win the next Old Firm, which comes next week. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding both teams.

Sutton on Hatate

Chris Sutton believes the absence of Reo Hatate has cost Celtic this season. He told the Daily Record: "I get the fears from some that these players shouldn’t be risked with Rangers around the corner. But this is no time to be wrapping anyone in cotton wool. If they’re fit they need to be on the pitch to be ready for next week. And Celtic simply cannot afford to drop any points ahead of Ibrox against a Livingston side destined to go down.

“McGregor has been out for five weeks and we don’t know how hard he’s been able to train. Rodgers says he won’t be risked this weekend but it’s going to be tough if he’s only had three weeks on the exercise bike and then into a derby. He could do with minutes – and even more so for Hatate. He’s been a massive miss this season. I’d go so far as to say if he was fit all this time, Celtic would still be streets ahead in the title race.

“Hatate is the one who brings something different to the midfield and while I accept he can sometimes take time to get back in the groove after being out, he can still produce the moments you need in the major games.”

Rangers dubbed the 'best'

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has ranked Rangers as the best team in the Premiership. "You need a bit of luck when you come to places like this and you think maybe that's the bit of luck you needed," he said on Saturday. "You get back into the game then concede just before half-time. On the basis of that, we didn't deserve anything from the game today. But they are a quality team.

