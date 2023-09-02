The latest Old Firm is almost upon us as Rangers and Celtic prepare to go head-to-head at Ibrox on Sunday.

It has been a busy week for both Glasgow clubs, who have been forced to balance preparation for one of the biggest games of their season with a Friday night transfer deadline, which has now come and gone. Celtic and Rangers both made additions during the window, while also offloading players from their respective squads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs as the fallout from deadline day continues.

Rodgers verdict

Brendan Rodgers has issued a verdict on his side’s transfer business during the summer window.

“I think every manager will tell you they always wish they could have done more in certain aspects,” told The Scotsman. “For us there was the question of whether we could improve the depth of the squad knowing some players were going to maybe want to move on. Then there’s the unexpected in terms of Jota and Carl Starfelt. That’s what you’re always looking to balance in the window but I think it’s an ongoing situation here. We would have wanted to improve the squad this window then whatever we couldn’t get – because either the availability isn’t there or the players aren’t affordable – then we move to the next window. But in between times I’ll work with the players who are here and look to develop them.

“You need to have those young players with potential breaking through and emerging. But to pull them through you need experience. You need to have those players who are established to take them through so I’m very conscious of that. There was a story written when I first arrived that there was now going to be £10million and £15million players. But that’s a story created outside of the club and certainly myself. The club has a model that is sustainable and they’ll work to that model. That’s where it’s at and it’s proven to be successful.”

Rangers reject late offer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers reportedly rejected a late loan bid from England for centre-back Ben Davies.

According to Football Scotland, Stoke City submitted a late loan proposal in an attempt to lure Davies back South, but Rangers rejected the offer. Stoke are said to have fallen way short with their offer, both in terms of a loan fee and wage contribution.