All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as they prepare for their last action before Christmas.

Celtic and Rangers are now heading into their final fixtures before Christmas day, with the former in action against Livingston on Saturday, while the Gers face Motherwell on Christmas Eve. We suddenly have a title race on our hands in the Premiership, with Rangers now just two points worse off and with a game in hand.

Philippe Clement's men will be hoping to end up on top by the time the New Year is brough in, but Celtic will know they need to be at their best over the course of the festivities to prevent that fate. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both Glasgow clubs.

Shankland warning

Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has warned that Hearts are not likely to be kind to the Gers when it comes to possible January negotiations for Lawrence Shankland. He told the PLZ Soccer Show: “I think the situation is, Hearts are pretty cash rich there’s a lot of money in the boardroom, so they won’t sell him short.

“But it will all come down to Lawrence Shankland as well. And that’s why I think if another team comes in let’s say and puts an offer in and his head’s turned it might put them in a difficult situation.”

Goalkeeper target

Celtic have reportedly identified a transfer target in the form of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky. The Hoops need a new keeper ahead of the summer, with Joe Hart heading into the final months of his new contract.