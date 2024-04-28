Celtic and Rangers return to action today, on Sunday, with the Premiership title race now entering its final few games. The Hoops have produced a comeback over recent weeks, moving three points clear with consistent form during Rangers’ struggles.

But Brendan Rodgers’ men will need to remain consistent down the stretch to keep the Gers at bay, starting on Sunday against Dundee. In the meantime we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both Glasgow clubs.

Turnbull on Celtic exit

David Turnbull has been speaking about his exit after he joined Cardiff City during the January transfer window. “It was tough. Coming to the end of my contract, I had to make a decision on what I wanted to do,” Turnbull told the Daily Record.

“I just felt the time was right for me to move on. But it was weird leaving the training ground. The Cardiff deal went through late on and my last session was two days before. I thought I was going in the following day. I’d said to the boys: ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.’ But things move so quickly in football.

“I had to nip back to Lennoxtown that same day to get my boots. That was a strange feeling for me. No one was there, except the kitman and a few people working. So it was weird leaving everything at the drop of a hat. I’m in contact with four or five of the Celtic boys every couple of days because we’re so close.

“It was just strange leaving them behind. Those years at Celtic were the best of my life. But my head was set on getting away for a fresh challenge. I wanted more game-time than I was getting. That was probably the deciding factor. I was in and out last season. I’m not sure if that was down to my contact situation or not. But I’m not restarting my career at Cardiff. I’m kick-starting it to get back to the levels I know I can get to.”

Miller on Goldson

Former Rangers frontman Kenny Miller has addressed the Connor Goldson situation amid talk the centre-back could leave Ibrox this summer.

“And even in the case of Connor Goldson at centre-back, I think there are far more pressing matters for Clement to deal with,” he told the Daily Record. “Let’s get one thing straight. Both players have been incredible servants to Rangers. Through all the highs and lows – and three different managers – Tavernier and Goldson have ALWAYS been available and never hid once. Having guys like that in the dressing-room is priceless. Yet in the last few days, I’ve been reading about their so-called demise at Ibrox.

“There’s supposedly interest from Saudi Arabia with big money on offer and some fans want to cut their losses. But I’d be very careful about what you wish for. I’ll start with Goldson. For me, any chat about his decline is premature. Has he been as good this season compared to previous campaigns? No.

“I heard him in a podcast saying he’s constantly “feared the axe” at Rangers. That tells me he’s probably felt himself this season that he’s not been at the same level. I’ve heard people saying Goldson’s legs have gone and he’s finished. Listen, I played until I was 38 and he’s only 31. And he’s a centre-back. Davie Weir played in that position for Gers at 41.

